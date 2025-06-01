‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ returns as Oscars celebrates ‘Lagaan’ legacy

The Oscars Academy has paid tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most cherished gems, ‘Lagaan’. The official Instagram page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently posted a clip from the iconic song ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’.

The featured video captures the charming chemistry between Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, dancing to the timeless vocals of Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan.

The caption read, “Love, longing and a little bit of fire in her eyes.”

Released back in 2001, ‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’ wasn’t just a movie, it was a cinematic movement.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and powered by A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable music, the film marked a watershed moment for Indian cinema by securing a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

And while ‘Lagaan’ is celebrated for many things, including its gripping storyline, historic setting, and powerful performances, ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ stands out for its vibrant visuals and rich cultural storytelling.

Written by Javed Akhtar and choreographed to perfection, the song blends traditional Indian dance with spiritual and romantic undertones.

The Academy’s nostalgic post quickly turned into a love-fest in the comments. Fans poured in with memories and admiration. One user wrote, “Legendary movie and musical score,” while another added, “Lagaan is simply ICONIC. A true classic of Hindi cinema.”

The film’s star-studded cast — including not just Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh but also Raghubir Yadav, Rajendra Gupta, Suhasini Mulay, Rachel Shelley, and Paul Blackthorne — brought alive a story that remains timeless.