Ranveer Allahbadia drops first podcast since India’s Got Latent row

More than a month after the storm over India’s Got Latent, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has finally broken his silence—this time, in a heartfelt conversation with Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche. In his latest episode on The Ranveer Show (TRS), he reflected on his struggles, spirituality, and his journey toward personal growth.

During the podcast, Ranveer expressed deep gratitude to Rinpoche, calling their meeting serendipitous. “We’ve met twice before, both times when I was going through difficulties,” he shared. “And now, once again, you’re here at a time when I’m facing a challenge I never thought I would.”

The challenge he referred to was, of course, the backlash following his controversial podcast episode that sparked debates across social media. Though he didn’t go into specifics, his words hinted at the emotional toll it took on him.

As Ranveer shared clips from the episode on social media, his fans flooded the comments with messages of support. Encouraging him to bounce back, many praised him for his openness and willingness to learn from the experience.

The YouTuber, who has built his brand around self-improvement and deep conversations, recently made an emotional appeal to his audience. In a video on X (formerly Twitter), he asked for another chance to prove himself.

“If possible, please make space for me in your heart,” he said. “I love content creation. I love podcasting. Exploring our country’s history and culture is my passion, and that’s what I want to keep doing.”

Ranveer also spoke about the impact this phase has had on his mental health and how he found solace in meditation and prayer. “At my lowest, I realized that in the end, only God is with you,” he admitted. But instead of seeing this situation as punishment, he sees it as an opportunity to grow.

“This is a transformation,” he explained. “If God has given me so much already, I believe this phase is also a gift.”