Ranveer Allahbadia apologizes for controversial remarks: Reports

Popular podcaster and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia is facing an investigation by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and Mumbai Police following remarks he made on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Media reports indicate that Allahbadia has admitted his mistake and expressed regret over his statements.

According to these reports, Allahbadia clarified in his statement to the authorities that he did not receive any payment for appearing on the show. Instead, he explained that his participation was purely a favor to his friend, Samay Raina. He acknowledged that his words sparked controversy and admitted, “It was my mistake to say that line. I should not have said it.”

The investigation is not limited to Ranveer Allahbadia. Influencer Apoorva Mukhija is also being probed, while actor Rakhi Sawant has been summoned for questioning on February 27. Meanwhile, Samay Raina’s statement is yet to be recorded.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made an objectionable joke involving parents during the show’s latest episode. The panel included popular content creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. Following the backlash, Allahbadia released a public apology, admitting that his comment was inappropriate and in poor taste.

“My comment was not appropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I personally had a lapse in judgment. I’m sorry,” he said in his apology video.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are examining the impact of the remarks and whether they violate any legal provisions.

Meanwhile, the online community remains divided, with some criticizing Allahbadia and others supporting his apology. More developments are expected in the coming days as officials continue their probe.