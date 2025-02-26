India’s Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell questions Apoorva Mukhija

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Tuesday recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who is popular as The Rebel Kid.

The controversy erupted after an FIR was filed earlier this month against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with the India’s Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements in connection with the matter.

The Maharashtra cyber police have reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer Allahbadia passed some offensive remarks on the show

During an appearance on ‘India’s Got Latent show’, the podcaster asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents…. or join in once and stop it forever?” The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his offensive remarks.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.”My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. “Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect,” he added.