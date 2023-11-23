Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Indian Idol’ took culture of our country to another level

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will grace the stage of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’, said the kind of talent the show has produced has really taken the culture of our country to another level.

The upcoming episode will be the ‘Shaandaar Parivaar’ special. The cast of ‘Animal’ – Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of the show and they will not only enjoy the performances put forward by the contestants but also share some interesting anecdotes, much to the delight of the audience.

Before the Top 14 contestants went onstage to impress the judges–Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal, Ranbir had a few words to share about the prestigious singing platform.

“‘Indian Idol’ is a show that should make every Indian proud, because the kind of talent the show has produced has really taken the culture of our country to another level. So for that, I would really like to congratulate ‘Indian Idol’,” said Ranbir.

He also highlighted how his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt, came on the show a few weeks back and only had nice things to say about the judges and the contestants.

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.