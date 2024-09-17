After SRK and Ranbir, Salman gets on board for cameo in Aryan Khan’s ‘Stardom’

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son is preparing for his debut series ‘Stardom’ in full throttle. Ahead of the release, the project has created significant buzz with its impressive cameo lineup. The anticipation is also high as netizens are curious about Aryan’s maiden directorial project. Set against the backdrop of the tinsel town, the series already boasts a cameo by Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. Now, reports have surfaced that superstar Salman Khan is also on board for a cameo in the 6-episode series.

As per a report by News18, Salman shares a very strong bond with SRK and his family and said yes to the cameo without flinching. A source close to the development revealed to the outlet, “Aryan has roped in Salman Khan to grace one of the episodes of his series. The actor has already wrapped up filming his part. While both the superstars will most probably not be sharing screen space in the show, it will definitely be exciting for both of their fans to see their favourite stars collaborate on the former’s son’s debut project.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)



Moreover, the source added, “It was a no-brainer for Salman when he was offered a cameo in Stardom. Salman shares a great bond with Shah Rukh and his family. And so, it took him no time to say a yes to Aryan.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are long-time friends and have always stood by each other. Despite a small hiccup where the two had an alleged fallout, they have always remained close friends and have shared the screen several times. Salman and SRK first shared the screen in Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 hit ‘Karan Arjun.’ Subsequently, they made appearances in each other’s films including ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.’ After a while, SRK had a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight. Moreover, both are a part of YRF’s Spy Universe and have made cameo appearances in each other’s films. While Salman appeared in ‘Pathaan,’ SRK appeared in ‘Tiger 3.’

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor honored with film festival celebrating 25 years in cinema

‘Stardom’ is headlined by ‘Kill’ fame Lakshaya and Mona Singh and backed by SRK’s Red Chilies Production. The series boasts an ensemble cameo lineup. This includes SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Badshah, among others. With Salman Khan joining them, the lineup has gone a notch higher. Meanwhile, details of the plot remain under wraps.