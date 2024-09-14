SRK’s ‘King’ eyeing Eid release; to clash with Ranbir and Alia’s ‘Love and War’

Seems like a grand showdown is slated for the Eid of 2026 on March 20! On Friday, it was revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will release on March 20, 2026. Now, reports have surfaced that Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’ with SRK and Abhishek Bachchan is also eyeing the same date.

Revealing the details about ‘King’s release, a Pinvkvilla report quoted a source. “A film like King is apt for the Eid 2026 period. And that’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are aiming at. It has been a while since a Shah Rukh Khan film released on Eid, and this would mark his return to the festival after the historic success of Chennai Express. Given the timelines of shoot chalked out at the moment, the makers will make it to the Eid 2026 release slot.”

Moreover, the report revealed, “The first schedule of King commences in Mumbai from January, followed by a marathon schedule in Europe. The makers have done multiple rounds of recce in Europe to identify virgin locations that bring scale to King. The film features SRK in the titular role with Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan.”

While the festival of Eid has traditionally witnessed the release of a Salman Khan film, 2026 will be different. For the year, two other Bollywood stars are set to clash- SRK, and Ranbir and Alia. Notably, this won’t be the first time SRK’s release will clash with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor collaboration. Both SRK’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ and Bhansali’s ‘Sawariyaa’ which marked the debut of Ranbir, released on the Diwali of 2007. Both films released on November 9 and SRK’s film was crowned king of the box office.

Meanwhile, ‘Love and War’ is the second collaboration between Bhansali and Ranbir after ‘Sawariyaa.’ Its the driector’s second collaboration with Alia as well after ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi.’ The film also stars Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, ‘King’ is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and Abhay Verma. The film will also mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after starring in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, ‘Archies.’

If both films end up releasing on the same day, an intense box office battle is set to ensure. Fans are curious to know whether ‘King’ or ‘Love and War’ will be crowned the king of the box office on the weekend of Eid 2026.