Ranbir-Alia wedding: Big B extends love-filled wishes

As the Bollywood’s “it” couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to have their happily ever after on Thursday, their ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Amitabh Bachchan has shared heart-filled wishes for the soon-to-be-married duo.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the romantic track ‘Kesariya’ starring Ranbir-Alia from ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

“Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck, and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team BrahmAstra,” Amitabh wrote.

It was on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ that Ranbir and Alia fell in love. The dating rumors of the two first came out in 2018.

‘Brahmastra’ will be the first time the couple will be seen sharing screen space together. It is slated to hit the screens on September 9.