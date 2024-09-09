‘Brahmastra’ ft Ranbir and Alia celebrates two years

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s epic fantasy film, ‘Brahmastra’, has reached a significant milestone today, marking two years since it first dazzled audiences on September 9, 2022.

In celebration, Dharma Productions took to Instagram to commemorate the film’s anniversary with a nostalgic post featuring memorable scenes from the blockbuster. The movie, which also boasted star-studded appearances by Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, was noted for its brief yet impactful cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Dimple Kapadia. The Instagram message from Dharma Productions read, “Love & light forever and more! Celebrating #2YearsOfBrahmastra! #Brahmastra.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ delves into the life of Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a young man who discovers his role in an ancient conflict involving mystical weapons known as astras. The narrative unfolds as Shiva learns about the Brahmansh, a secretive group that guards these powerful artifacts, and his crucial role in safeguarding the most potent of them all—the Brahmastra.

Upon its release, ‘Brahmastra’ quickly soared to become one of the top-grossing Indian films of 2022, raking in over ₹400 crore at the box office. The film received wide acclaim for its impressive visual effects and memorable music, including hits like ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Rasiya’. Notably, the film also marked the first collaborative appearance of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on screen. The pair fell in love during the making of the movie.

As the excitement for the film continues, anticipation builds for ‘Brahmastra 2’. Director Ayan Mukerji has hinted at expanding the universe with future installments. Last year, on the film’s first anniversary, Mukerji shared updates about the development of the sequel and the third part, expressing gratitude for the creative journey and revealing plans for the next chapters.

In addition to its anniversary celebrations, ‘Brahmastra’ has recently bagged three National Awards. Arijit Singh received the Best Male Playback Singer award for his heartfelt performance of ‘Kesariya.’ The film also won Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) and Best VFX Film, solidifying its reputation for stellar technical achievements.