Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji celebrate Brahmastra’s National Award

It was a momentous evening for filmmaker Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji as their film ‘Brahmastra’ garnered a prestigious accolade at the 70th National Film Awards 2024.

The duo, who collaborated on the visually stunning project, took home the award for Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and the achievement marked yet another milestone for Johar’s Dharma Productions, which celebrated its 44th anniversary on the same day.

Karan Johar took to Instagram after the ceremony to share his excitement with fans. He posted a series of photos and a heartfelt note, encapsulating his pride and gratitude for the recognition.

One of the photos showed Karan Johar standing beside Ayan Mukerji, both men beaming as they wore their medals and held the National Film Award trophy.

In another post, Johar shared a solo shot of himself holding the award, and a video capturing the exact moment he walked on stage to receive the honor.

In his emotional note, Johar expressed a deep sense of gratitude: “Every time I step onto this stage, it’s always a different feeling of magic. But there’s one feeling that always remains—gratitude.” He went on to thank the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the film fraternity for their continuous support, highlighting how important it is to have a platform to tell stories that reach audiences across the nation.

In addition to expressing his appreciation for the award, Johar noted that the day was even more special as it coincided with 44 years of Dharma Productions, the company founded by his father, Yash Johar. “What a day to celebrate!” he remarked, adding that the victory of ‘Brahmastra’ will now be etched in history.

He didn’t forget to acknowledge the core team behind ‘Brahmastra’. Johar extended his heartfelt thanks to Ayan Mukerji, as well as key members of the crew including producers Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra, along with stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

He also gave a special mention to composer Pritam and singer Arijit Singh, whose music played a crucial role in making the film memorable. “To the team who made the magic happen—thank you!” he wrote.

Fans and fellow industry insiders quickly flooded the comment section of Johar’s post, offering congratulations. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, wrote “Congratulations,” while actor Angad Bedi chimed in with “Congratulations Karan and Ayan.” Designer Manish Malhotra, one of Johar’s close friends, also expressed his joy, as did veteran actor Anil Kapoor.