Ayan Mukerji confirms Ranbir Alia wedding by sharing ‘Kesariya’ glimpse

The most awaited wedding in the film industry is going to take place soon. Ranbir and Alia are finally getting married. This news was confirmed by the Brahmastra director and one of their closest friend Ayan Mukerji. He congratulated the pair on their upcoming wedding by sharing a sweet clip from their soon-to-be-released film Brahmastra song ‘Kesariya’.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!”

“Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight,” he came to a conclusion with his note.

While the director confirmed that the wedding is happening, he stayed tight-lipped about the wedding date. Ranbir and Alia fell in love with the sets of Brahmastra. The film marks the couple’s first big-screen collaboration.

