Ram Kapoor says sorry, but fans unimpressed by his casual excuse for misconduct

Veteran actor Ram Kapoor is finding himself in the eye of a self-created storm. Known for his once-endearing charm on television, Kapoor has now landed in hot water after making a string of inappropriate, sexually charged remarks to the crew while promoting his upcoming series ‘Mistry’.

The backlash was swift and strong. Disney+ Hotstar, the platform behind the show, immediately dropped him from all promotional activities. And frankly, they didn’t act a minute too soon.

The incidents, which unfolded during a press junket on June 19, painted a disturbing picture of an actor far too comfortable with inappropriate jokes and casual sexism. What’s even more frustrating is Kapoor’s attempt to downplay his behaviour under the pretext of being “bindass”.

In an interview with ‘The Times of India’, Ram Kapoor admitted to the accusations, saying he was “guilty as charged.” Yet, instead of showing genuine remorse, he offered a baffling rationale, that he only behaves this way when he feels “comfortable” with people.

One reddit user asks, “Since when did comfort become a license for misogyny?”

Among the most shocking remarks was Kapoor telling a female crew member that her outfit was “distracting.” He defended this by saying he had made similar comments to male colleagues, too.

He then added that if he had known people would be offended, he would have “dealt with it right away.” According to netizens, that’s not accountability; that’s damage control.

But it didn’t stop there. Kapoor also made an utterly grotesque comment comparing his media duties to being “gang-raped by elephants”.

His follow-up quip was when he asked which “position” he should take for interviews, “doggy or missionary” also faced backlash.

Kapoor now claims this has been a “lesson learned,” citing the disappointment he’s caused his fans and even his own son. But according to fans, this statement reeks of performative regret, aimed more at salvaging his image than understanding the gravity of his actions.

His comment that he “can’t be his obnoxious normal self” around younger colleagues is alarming for many on the internet.