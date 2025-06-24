Ram Kapoor sidelined after sexually offensive remarks during ‘Mistry’ press event

Actor Ram Kapoor is facing severe backlash after his inappropriate and offensive behaviour during the press junket for his upcoming show ‘Mistry’.

The promotional event, held at a Mumbai hotel last Thursday, took a disturbing turn as Kapoor made several crude and sexually inappropriate remarks in the presence of journalists, publicists, and the production team.

Media reports suggest that Ram Kapoor repeatedly crossed the line with his comments. He reportedly joked about kissing a male marketing executive, made vulgar statements about his own mother, and even referenced gang rape in front of media personnel.

His string of tasteless remarks didn’t stop there. He went on to comment on the clothing choices of female crew members at the venue, saying, ‘“If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?”’

The discomfort in the room was evident, according to those who witnessed the incidents unfold. What was supposed to be a routine promotional day quickly turned into a PR disaster, forcing the show’s team and the streaming platform to step in.

JioHotstar, the platform ready to stream ‘Mistry’, acted swiftly after there was a formal complaint. According to a source quoted by ‘Mid-Day’, the platform took the matter seriously: “This workplace prioritises dignity and safety. After a complaint was formally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly. The platform wants to distance itself from any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct.”

In response, the platform removed Kapoor from all future promotional activities for ‘Mistry’. His co-star, Mona Singh, who was present during the uncomfortable exchanges, continued the media rounds solo the following day.

Fans, meanwhile, have expressed disappointment and anger on social media. Many have called out Kapoor’s behaviour as unacceptable, urging the industry to hold influential figures accountable regardless of their stature.