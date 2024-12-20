Ram Gopal Varma questions if the police will go to ‘heaven’ to arrest Sridevi

Amidst the controversy surrounding Allu Arjun’s arrest, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come out in support of the actor and raised a question on Sridevi, stating that three people died when they came to see the late star during the shoot of “Kshana Kshanam”.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Varma wrote: “Every STAR should STRONGLY protest against @alluarjun ‘s ARREST because for any celebrity whether it’s a FILM STAR or a POLITICAL STAR , is it a crime for them to be ENORMOUSLY POPULAR???”

Ram Gopal Varma then made a snarky remark towards the Telangana Police and wrote: “3 people died in the lakhs of crowd who came to see SRIDEVI in the shooting of my film KSHANA KSHANAM ..So will the #TelanganaPolice now go to #HEAVEN to ARREST #sridevi ???”

“Kshana Kshanam” was 1991 road comedy heist film. The film stars Venkatesh, Paresh Rawal, and Rami Reddy. The plot follows Satya, a young woman who is troubled by a gang of robbers headed by Nayyar and the police.

It was on December 14, when Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda jail. The star was welcomed with a tight and an emotional hug by his children and wife Sneha Reddy.

A video showed Arjun walking into his residence and being greeted by his family members. In the clip, the actor’s children are seen running to him and giving their father a loving hug. His wife, Sneha, could be seen standing and as Arjun came up to her, she gave him a big emotional hug.

Allu Arjun stepped out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on December 14 morning after spending the night in the prison in the case relating to a stampede at a theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The actor, who was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on Friday evening an hour after a lower court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, had to spend the night in the jail due to delay in the prison authorities receiving bail orders.

The prison authorities released the national award-winning actor from the rear gate of the jail. He was sent in an escort vehicle. The actor drove straight to the office of Geeta Arts.

A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun on December 4.