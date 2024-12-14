Cine star Allu Arjun released from jail

Actor Allu Arjun was released in the early hours on Saturday from Chanchalguda jail after spending the night there even though he had secured interim bail from the Telangana High Court.

He later denied that he had caused the stampede but refrained from making any further comments since the case was still sub judice.

Meanwhile, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that instead of watching the movie quietly at the theatre Allu Arjun had come in an open car and greeted his fans which threw the situation out of control, leading to the stampede that left a woman dead and her nine-year son still battling for his life at the hospital.

After his early morning release from jail, actor Allu Arjun met various film fraternity members who came to his residence. He also thanked his fans across the country for their support.

He said, “We are extremely sorry for the family. I will be personally there to support them in whatever way possible. It was purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family. The accident happened outside. It was of no direct connection to me. It was purely unintentional… I have been coming to the same theatre for the last 20 years and have been to the same place more than 30 times. Never had such an accident happened before.”

A spokesperson from the chief minister’s office said neither the government nor the chief minister harbour any grudges against the cine actor calling it “misleading propaganda”.

The government permitted the movie to run special shows and enhanced ticket prices as requested. The chief minister was happy with Allu Arjun’s statement against drugs.

He also said “jail manual prescribes that release of a person from jail would be before sunset so a bail order received by jail officials after the sunset is implemented soon after the sunrise.” Hence the Pushpa actor was forced to spend the night because the interim bail order came after sunset.