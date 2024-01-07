Ram Charan welcomes Rahman aboard ‘RC16’; wishes composer on 57th birthday

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan has welcomed the legendary composer A. R. Rahman onboard his upcoming film tentatively titled ‘RC 16’. The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer is celebrating his birthday on Saturday.

The ‘Rangasthalam’ star took to his X, erstwhile Twitter, on Saturday and shared the update with his fans as he wished the composer on his birthday.

He shared a poster of the film as he wrote, “Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always”.

‘Rc 16’ is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, who is known for the National Award-winning film ‘Uppena’. Buchi Babu Sana has crafted a compelling script with a universal appeal, and the makers plan to unveil details about the remaining cast and crew soon.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, presented by Mythri Movie Makers, under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.