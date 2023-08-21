Rajnikanth meets Raja Bhaiya in Lucknow

South mega film actor Rajinikanth is in Uttar Pradesh these days on spiritual tourism along with meeting political leaders across the political lines.

On Monday, the actor met Jansatta Dal chief and MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya in Lucknow.

Raja Bhaiya shared the picture of this meeting on his X account and said that he was privileged to welcome ‘Thalaiva’ in Ramayana, his residence.

“Rajnikanth is the biggest superhero in the country, but not only in the film world, he is also in an advanced state in the field of spirituality and devotion. Baba Vishwanath’s Vibhuti, Dinkar ji’s Rashmirathi and Gomukh’s Gangajal were presented to him with respect, ” Raja Bhaiya further said.

Raja Bhaiya, MLA from Kunda in Pratapgarh district, also posted a picture of his meeting with Rajinikanth on X.

Rajnikanth, who reached Lucknow on Friday evening , met UP governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. On Sunday he met Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav before worshipping at Hanumangarhi and Ram Lalla temples in Ayodhya.

On Saturday, the actor joined the screening of his latest film Jailor along with Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at a multiplex in Lucknow.