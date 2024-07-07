Rajeev Khandelwal opens up on entertainment industry politics

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, renowned for his role in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, candidly discussed the dynamics of studio politics in the film industry during a recent interview with ANI. Reflecting on the prevalent politics, Rajeev acknowledged its existence but emphasized that it’s a universal phenomenon wherever power and influence converge.

“It does exist, not just studio politics but various other kinds too. But you know, politics is everywhere. Where there’s power, there’s business, and where there’s business, there’s greed. And where there’s greed, there’s politics. It’s part and parcel of every industry,” Rajeev remarked, drawing from his extensive experience spanning over two decades in the entertainment world.

Despite his seasoned career, Rajeev admitted to still feeling like a newcomer with each new project. “I always have that nervous energy, wondering if people will like me or not,” he shared. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for the unexpected opportunities that came his way.

Recently, Rajeev took on the role of a superstar in the series ‘Showtime’, which delves into the inner workings of the entertainment industry. “It was fascinating to work on a series that mirrors our own industry. Understanding the nuances was easy because we’ve experienced similar emotions,” he explained.

Reminiscing about his breakout role in ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, Rajeev shared a heartwarming anecdote of a fan from Canada who recently reached out to him after watching the show again on YouTube. “That show holds a special place for me; it was my first daily soap and the appreciation for my character was overwhelming,” he recalled fondly.

Apart from television, Rajeev has made his mark in films like ‘Table No 21’, ‘Aamir’, and ‘Bloody Daddy’. In ‘Showtime’, he portrays Armaan Singh, a character grappling with the complexities of fame and power in Bollywood.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and spearheaded by filmmaker Karan Johar, ‘Showtime’ has already captivated audiences with its first four episodes. The series, featuring a stellar cast including Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz alongside Rajeev Khandelwal, is set to release its remaining episodes on Disney+Hotstar on July 12.

For Rajeev, each project continues to be a learning experience, reflecting his enduring passion for storytelling and the ever-evolving landscape of Indian entertainment. His journey from television heartthrob to versatile actor underscores his resilience and dedication to his craft, promising more memorable performances in the years to come.