‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ ft. Tabu and Ajay Devgn to release on THIS date

Tabu and Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated collaboration, set to hit theaters on July 5, has undergone a postponement. Rumors suggested the delay was due to the rising popularity of Nag Ashwin’s recent release, ‘Kalki 2898AD’, and to avoid a clash with Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’. The new release date is August 2.

Ajay Devgn shared the updated poster on X, announcing, “The wait ends on 2nd August!” Director Neeraj Pandey also shared the poster of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, stating, “Dear friends, The new date for our release is…” The poster prominently displays the revised release date “In cinemas August 2, 2024.”

NH Studioz previously announced the schedule change on social media, stating, “Dear Friends, on request of exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon.”

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is a romantic drama starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, spanning two decades. The story follows Krishna (Ajay Devgn) and Vasudha (Tabu), who separate when Krishna goes to prison. Upon Krishna’s release after 23 years, he seeks to reunite with Vasudha, now married.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar portray the younger versions of Krishna and Vasudha respectively. The cast also includes Jimmy Sheirgill and Sayaji Shinde. This film marks the on-screen reunion of Devgn and Tabu after successful collaborations such as ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Bholaa’.

In other news, Ajay Devgn will next star in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film, ‘Singham 2’. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Ajay will also appear in Raj Kumar Gupta’s ‘Raid 2’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Additionally, he is returning in the sequel to the romantic-comedy ‘De De Pyaar De’, with Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, though this time without Tabu.