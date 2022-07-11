Rajat Kapoor reveals 800 people crowdfunded his upcoming directorial ‘Rk/Rkay’

The upcoming quirky behind-the-scenes drama, ‘Rk/Rkay’ came into being courtesy the crowdfunding, as shared by the film’s director and actor Rajat Kapoor. For Rajat, the film wasn’t an easy path to travel but given his determination, he adopted the idea of crowdfunding to materialize his labor of love.

While speaking about his journey of collecting funds for the film, he shared “It’s always difficult to find funding for Indie films. So this time, I started out with the idea of crowdfunding and started reaching out to people. I put in some money of mine, and halfway through the crowdfunding process, Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare stepped in as co-producers. Their faith in the film was amazing, and the film could get made, only because they joined hands”.

The actor-director further revealed that about 800 people contributed towards financing the film with amounts ranging from 100 rupees to 50,000.

‘Rk/Rkay’ is one of the few Bollywood films to have been crowdfunded, the last big film being the Smita Patil-starrer 1976 release, ‘Manthan’ where 500,000 farmers donated Rs. 2 each to make the film.

Produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) and Nflicks Pvt. Ltd., ‘Rk/Rkay’ stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles. The film will open in theatres on July 22, 2022.