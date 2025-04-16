Abhishek Chauhan calls Rajat Kapoor, ‘master of subtlety’

Actor Abhishek Chauhan, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Khauf’, has shared his experience of working with actor-director Rajat Kapoor.

Abhishek is known for his work in ‘Kill’, ‘Asur 2’, ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, ‘Bahut Hua Samman’, ‘Undekhi’, and TVF’s ‘Cubicles’.

Sharing his experience of working with Rajat Kapoor, the actor said, “Rajat sir is a master of subtlety; simply seeing him perform is like attending a workshop. And everyone else in the cast… Let me just say we had a set where everyone brought their A-game. There was a lot of unspoken trust on set, which made it easy to dive deep into some intense scenes”.

Speaking about what drew him to ‘Khauf’, Abhishek shared, “To be honest, I’m always pulled in by the story. If something stays with me long after I’ve read it, I know I want to be a part of it. Khauf was one of those unusual scripts. But there’s more. I think timing is very important. Sometimes a project finds you just when you’re ready for it”.

Given the dark and atmospheric theme of the show, preparation required a different kind of approach.

He further mentioned, “Stepping into the world of ‘Khauf’ wasn’t so much about preparing in the traditional sense, it was more about letting go and allowing the space to take over. The atmosphere on set, especially through Pankaj sir’s visual language, did a lot of the heavy lifting. His frames don’t just show you something,, they draw you in. It wasn’t about shaping a performance, it was about being present and letting it unfold naturally”.

He also expressed admiration for director Pankaj Kumar and writer Smita Singh, as he said, “I’ve admired Pankaj sir’s work for years, ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Ship of Theseus’ so getting to work with him felt unreal. He’s not someone who says much, but when he does, it’s exactly what you need to hear. And Smita ma’am, her writing has so much depth and honesty. You can tell this story came from somewhere deeply personal. Her calm energy made it easy to trust the process, and that trust means everything to someone like me”.

The eight-part series also stars Monika Panwar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla, and promises to offer a unique blend of supernatural elements and emotional depth.

“‘Khauf’ promises a thrilling and fascinating journey that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s not about jump scares or gore — it’s a blend of supernatural elements with incredibly moving storytelling. Visually, it’s stunning — thanks to Pankaj sir’s brilliance”, he concluded.