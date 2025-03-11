Raghav Chadha meets 50 cent – The crossover we didn’t expect!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s husband, politician Raghav Chadha, had a star-studded moment in the US when he bumped into none other than rapper 50 Cent!

Raghav, currently attending a prestigious program at Harvard Kennedy School, took to Instagram to share a selfie with the iconic rapper, known for hits like ‘In Da Club’ and ‘Candy Shop’. But it was his witty caption that stole the show:

“I was looking for a Dollar but all I got was a 50 Cent,” Raghav Chadha wrote!

Fans loved the unexpected crossover, flooding the comments with jokes and excitement.

Back home, Parineeti Chopra is all heart for her husband. The actress reshared one of Raghav’s recent videos, calling him an “inspiring human” with a red heart emoji.

The video featured Raghav expressing his excitement about enrolling in the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Program, a big honor in the world of policy and governance.

“I am super excited to be back at school. I am honored to be handpicked for this prestigious program and deeply grateful to Harvard as well as the World Economic Forum for this opportunity,” he shared.

Recognized as a ‘Young Global Leader’ by the World Economic Forum, Raghav emphasized how he hopes to use this experience to shape India’s policymaking landscape.

Meanwhile, Parineeti has some big news of her own! The actress has officially started shooting for her first-ever OTT series, and it promises to be a gripping mystery thriller.

Teasing the project on social media, she wrote: “Some mysteries don’t just unfold – they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go.”

The Netflix-backed series, yet to be titled, is against the stunning hills of Shimla. Alongside Parineeti, the ensemble cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the show is likely to bring a mix of suspense, drama, and intrigue.