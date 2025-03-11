Deepika Padukone’s ultimate Holi playlist: From ‘Balam Pichkari’ to ‘Lahu Muh Lag Gaya’

When it comes to festive Bollywood bangers, no one quite does it like Deepika Padukone! Whether it’s setting the dance floor on fire with high-energy moves or mesmerizing audiences with her grace, she has given us some of the most unforgettable Holi tracks over the years. As we gear up for another color-filled celebration, let’s take a look at her biggest Holi anthems featuring Deepika that continue to dominate every playlist!

1. Balam Pichkari

If there’s one song that instantly screams Holi, it’s ‘Balam Pichkari’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. The playful vibe, energetic beats, and Deepika’s effortless charm make this track a must-have at every Holi party. It’s fun, it’s youthful, and let’s be honest—who hasn’t tried to recreate her moves at least once?

2. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ gave us this intense Holi song that blends romance with raw energy. Deepika, draped in a stunning ghagra, dances with such elegance and passion that it’s impossible to look away. Unlike the usual peppy Holi tracks, ‘Lahu Muh Lag Gaya’ brings in a mix of drama and desire, making it one of the most unique songs on this list.

3. Mohe Rang Do Laal

Holi isn’t just about wild celebrations; it’s also about tradition and art. ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ is a masterpiece that captures the beauty of Holi in a poetic way. Deepika’s graceful Kathak performance, stunning expressions, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand visuals make this song pure cinematic magic.

4. Besharam Rang

Okay, so ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ isn’t technically a Holi song, but its vibrant aesthetics and Deepika’s sizzling presence have made it a surprise hit for the festival. With its beachy vibe and bold choreography, it’s the perfect track for those who like to celebrate Holi in style—because why not add a little glamour to the colors?

From high-energy anthems to soul-stirring performances, Deepika Padukone’s Holi songs are a must-have on every playlist. Whether you’re throwing colors, dancing with friends, or just soaking in the festive vibe, these tracks are guaranteed to make your Holi celebration a blockbuster!