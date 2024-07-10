Radhika Merchant’s ‘haldi’ look leaves internet mesmerized

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s ‘haldi’ look is finally out and has left the internet in awe. She adorned a resplendent handmade yellow lehenga with an embellished ‘dupatta’ of real flowers. Popular fashion designer Anamika Khanna created her outfit.

The stunning pictures of the ‘haldi’ ceremony were shared by celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor, on Tuesday. She captioned the post as, “My luminous Radhika Merchant”.

Radhika and Anant’s ‘haldi’ ceremony was hosted on Monday at Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s home, Antilia, in Mumbai.

Radhika’s enthralling look has received praise from many popular Bollywood divas. Kareena Kapoor called the look ‘the best’ while Sonam Kapoor commented, “Simplicity is always the winner’.

The highlight of her look was the beautifully designed “ phool dupatta” made up of white mogra buds and bordered with dazzling marigolds. She paired it with alluring real flower necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and other jewelry.

Many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Manushi Chillar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and others, were also present at the ceremony

Anant and Radhika will marry on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The three-day wedding celebration includes ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on 12 July, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and ‘Mangal Utsav’ (the wedding reception) on July 14.

The wedding festivities commenced on July 2 with ‘Samuh -Vivaah’ or mass wedding for 50 couples organized by the Ambani family at the Reliance Corporate Park. Following it a ‘Mameru’ ceremony was organised for Anant and Radhika.

Earlier this month, they also celebrated a lavish ‘sangeet’ ceremony which made the headlines for inviting international popstar, Justin Bieber. Ahead of the wedding, the Ambanis also organized a ‘Grah Shanti’ and ‘Mandap Muhurat Puja’.

The pre-wedding extravaganzas of the couple also gained a lot of public attention as many popular international artists joined the festivities. While Rihanna and Akon gave enthralling performances in Jamnagar, the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Andrea Bocelli joined the family for the celebration on a luxurious cruise.