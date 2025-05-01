Kareena Kapoor turns heads in stunning Mizo-inspired ensemble!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the queen of Bollywood glamour, has once again proved why she’s a fashion icon, and this time with a Mizo-inspired outfit.

The actress recently turned heads at a Bvlgari event, where she made a statement in a custom-designed outfit that blended tradition with modernity.

Advertisement

Her stunning look was crafted by designer Hannah Khiangte, who hails from Mizoram, and styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor’s ensemble was nothing short of breathtaking, as the dress took inspiration from the Mizo puan, a traditional handwoven textile native to the northeastern state of Mizoram.

With its off-shoulder design, corset detailing, and fine fringes, the outfit exuded both boldness and elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The sharp cuts and stylish accents celebrated not only Kareena’s impeccable fashion sense but also the rich culture of the Northeast.

Hannah Khiangte, the designer behind this masterpiece, has been a champion for Mizo artisans. Since founding her label in 2013, she has focused on empowering local women weavers in Mizoram, offering them a platform to showcase their intricate craftsmanship.

But fashion isn’t the only thing on Kareena’s radar these days. The actress has a thrilling new project on the horizon, as she gears up to star in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’.

She’ll be sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran, a collaboration that has her beyond excited. In an Instagram post, Kareena gushed about working with the “dream team,” calling Gulzar one of the finest directors she has ever worked with and expressing her admiration for Prithviraj’s craft.

“I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this,” she shared with her fans.

Originally, Ayushmann Khurrana was going to play the male lead in the film, but due to scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj took over the role.

Meghna Gulzar, known for her powerful storytelling, has described ‘Daayra’ as a story that will make audiences reflect on society and the institutions that guide us.