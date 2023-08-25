Radhika Apte reacts to Yashica Dutt’s claims on lack of credit

Actress Radhika Apte, known for her role in “Made in Heaven,” has weighed in on the online debate surrounding the credit dispute involving Yashica Dutt in Season 2, Episode 5 of the show. Yashica Dutt’s claims previously was about the lack of credit for her work and the resemblance of a scene to one of her interviews related to her book ‘Coming Out as Dalit.’

Radhika expressed her perspective on the matter, emphasizing the importance of not diminishing the positive impact and consequences of the episode, regardless of the ongoing discussions and emotions from both sides. She stated that neither party wished to do so.

Radhika continued by stating that both sides advocated for the significance of addressing such issues on a mainstream platform. She mentioned that they held the view that the episode should not face cancellation or banning and should be regarded as a positive step. She emphasized that there was unity in supporting this cause.

Zoya Akhtar, one of the series’ directors, had previously stated on Instagram that the scene in question was entirely fictional and not inspired by Yashica Dutt’s life. Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of the specific episode, echoed this statement.

However, in an earlier social media post, Neeraj Ghaywan had expressed gratitude to Yashica Dutt, along with writers Sujatha Gidla and Suraj Yengde, acknowledging that the episode drew inspiration from their works.

The episode delves into the Ambedkarite Buddhist wedding of Pallavi Menke, portrayed by Radhika Apte, who is a well-known author and a graduate of Columbia University. It sheds light on her struggles as a Dalit woman in academia and how it affects her personal choices, including her marriage.

Yashica Dutt had previously shared her mixed feelings about seeing a portrayal of her life on screen – a life that felt both familiar and distant, leading to a sense of heartbreak.