From ‘Pink’ to ‘Ziddi Girls’: Must-watch films & shows on women and their power!

Indian cinema and web series are undergoing a revolution, bringing fierce, independent, and powerful women to the forefront. From political arenas to sports fields and courtrooms to crime syndicates, female characters are no longer just supporting players—they are leading the charge. Here’s a handpicked list of films and shows that go beyond the usual tropes and celebrate the strength, resilience, and sheer audacity of women who refuse to be sidelined.

1. Maharani

Imagine waking up one day to find yourself running an entire state. That’s what happens to Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) in ‘Maharani’. A homemaker-turned-politician, she steps into the ruthless world of Bihar’s politics after her husband’s unexpected exit. With intelligence, courage, and resilience, she navigates the murky waters of corruption and power struggles, proving that leadership has no gender.

2. Four More Shots Please!

If ‘Sex and the City’ had an Indian counterpart, this would be it. ‘Four More Shots Please!’ follows four unapologetic women juggling their careers, love lives, and personal growth in Mumbai. The show embraces themes of self-love, ambition, and breaking patriarchal norms. Whether it’s dealing with body image issues, relationships, or workplace discrimination, these women handle it all—on their own terms.

3. Made in Heaven

While weddings are often a stage for grand traditions, ‘Made in Heaven’ flips the script, highlighting the struggles, choices, and resilience of modern Indian women. Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur) run a wedding planning company, but behind the opulent festivities lie stories of power struggles, toxic patriarchy, and rebellion against outdated customs. The female characters in this show aren’t waiting to be saved; they’re rewriting the rules themselves.

4. Pink

“No means no.” These three words shook the audience when ‘Pink’ hit the screens. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, this courtroom drama tackles deep-rooted misogyny, consent, and the flawed perception of ‘character’ in Indian society. It’s a powerful and necessary conversation starter about women’s rights, autonomy, and the fight for justice.

5. Ziddi Girls

A sports academy. A dream. A fight against all odds. ‘Ziddi Girls’ follows the journey of three ambitious young women determined to make their mark in a world that constantly underestimates them. It’s a story of grit, ambition, and resilience, proving that nothing—not society, not expectations, and certainly not gender—can stop them from reaching their goals.

6. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Forget the sobbing, scheming saas-bahu sagas. This series takes the mother-in-law vs. daughter-in-law dynamic to a whole new level. With strong women pulling the strings behind a crime empire, ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ delivers action, suspense, and enough drama to keep you hooked. Think ‘Breaking Bad’, but with badass women running the show.

7. Dabba Cartel

Set against Mumbai’s underground financial crime scene, ‘Dabba Cartel’ follows women navigating a world traditionally dominated by men. With intelligence and strategic thinking, they outmaneuver their rivals, proving that power isn’t just about strength—it’s about smarts. This show is a refreshing take on female ambition in a space where they are often underestimated.

8. Dhak Dhak

Nothing screams freedom like a road trip! ‘Dhak Dhak’ is about four women who set out on a journey that changes their lives forever. Each mile on the road brings them closer to self-discovery, unfiltered conversations, and the realization that life is meant to be lived on their own terms. It’s a celebration of breaking barriers, challenging expectations, and embracing the joy of adventure.

For decades, female characters in Indian cinema and TV were boxed into predictable roles—damsels in distress, devoted wives, or sacrificial mothers. But today, these shows and films are rewriting the narrative, placing women in roles of power, ambition, and independence.

So, if you’re looking for stories that inspire, empower, and entertain, these must-watch films and shows should be at the top of your list!