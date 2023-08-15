Yashica Dutt calls out ‘Made in Heaven’ makers for not crediting her

The buzz around the second season of the hit series ‘Made in Heaven’ on Amazon Prime is undeniable. Its clever storytelling has captivated viewers. However, a recent controversy has emerged as writer Yashica Dutt called out the show’s creators. She draws Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s attention on social media for failing to credit her for a particular scene.

In the fifth episode of the season, we meet Pallavi Menke, portrayed by Radhika Apte. She discusses her experience of revealing her identity as a Dalit in a society deeply entrenched in caste distinctions. Neeraj Ghaywan, in an Instagram post, acknowledged that this scene drew inspiration from an interview Yashica Dutt gave.

Yashica Dutt went on Twitter to convey her discontent, emphasizing the importance of having her generated ideas recognized. She mentioned that anything less than proper acknowledgment continues a historical pattern of appropriating Dalit contributions without giving them credit.

She also pointed out that the creators of the show had not attributed her with the appropriate recognition for her involvement in the series.

While she holds a deep respect for Neeraj Ghaywan’s work, particularly his transformative portrayal of Dalit experiences on screen, Yashica emphasized the need to advocate for herself as well. She believes that her ideas have woven into the series without permission or recognition.

‘Made in Heaven’ follows two wedding planners navigating the complexities of their clients’ weddings. The episode featuring Radhika Apte aims to spotlight a Dalit-Buddhist wedding, a subject rarely explored in mainstream Bollywood.

Upon reflecting on the episode, Yashica shared her sentiments, stating that the scene where the Dalit author, who hailed from Columbia, wrote about ‘coming out’ and courageously discussed her grandmother’s experiences of manually cleaning toilets, had deeply resonated with her.

Yashica mentioned that it had felt surreal to witness a portrayal of her life on the screen – a life that had seemed both familiar and distant. However, she noted that following this came a feeling of heartbreak.

Yashica conveyed that the words had been hers, yet her name had been noticeably absent. She added that the ideas she had nurtured comprise the core of her life’s work. This had even subjected her to significant backlash, had found a place without her permission or proper recognition.