Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor is creating much news for its songs and trailer. Fans are excited to see the fresh pairing of both actors in the Debamitra Biswal directorial. Ahead of the film’s release, makers launched a romantic track from the film titled, “Kaise Banegi Sarkar.”

Shot as a wedding number, the song is anything but the typical Punjabi song or a remixed rendition of an iconic Bollywood number. It is a playful questioning and observation of the social institution that marriage is and the ego clashes among other such things that plague the union.

Sung by Vidhya Gopal, Dr. Pallavi Shyam Sundar, and Deepa Shirodkar and produced by Bharat – Hitarth, it is the lyrics of the quirky song that standout.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Ek ne ki hai fantasiyon ki taiyaari aur dusre ne apne armaano ki. Mubarak ho aapko yeh shubh vivah. Dekho #KaiseBanegiSarkar: Link in Bio…”

Motichoor Chaknachoor is set in a small town and gives a glimpse into the life of an aging bachelor who wants to get married to any girl, while Athiya is on a lookout for a groom who has a permanent job abroad.

Dreams and realities collide in an uneventful sudden marriage between the two and the film traces the story of what happens in the ‘happily ever after’ dream.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in supporting roles.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Motichoor Chaknachoor is slated to release on 15 November 2019.