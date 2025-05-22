Amitabh Bachchan Quits KBC, Salman Khan to take over?

Viewers across the nation associate the hit show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. As the game show tunes in at primetime, families dedicate their time to watching KBC. The star has hosted the title since its inception in 2000, except for the 3rd season. Shah Rukh Khan hosted KBC 3. As per a report for KBC season 17, Amitabh Bachchan is stepping down from hosting duties. Moreover, it suggests that B-town’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, is stepping into Big B’s shoes. However, an India Today report has revealed that the news has no merit.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan is in talks to host KBC 17. With this, the star will take over the baton from Amitabh Bachchan, who is regarded as the face of the hit show.

A source close to the development shared the details with the portal. “Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm.”

Moreover, the source added, “Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons.”

Following this, India Today reported reaching out to a source close to Sony TV. The source rebuffered the reports, hailing them as bizarre. “It is bizarre that such news reports are coming in. There is no way Big B would be replaced on the show.”

Meanwhile, previously, Sony TV shared a promo for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on April 4. In the promo, Big B played a patient with a stomach-ache, hinting at the show’s return. He revealed that registrations for KBC 17 are open and encouraged fans to register soon.

