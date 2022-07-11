John Abraham’s debut Malayalam production ‘Mike’ to release on August 19

John Abraham’s debut Malayalam production ‘Mike’ has got a release date.

On Sunday, John took to Instagram and shared that ‘Mike’ will be out in theatres on August 19 this year. “JA Entertainment’s first Malayalam film “MIKE” in Cinemas on 19th August 2022. #Mike,” he shared.

Helmed by Vishnu Shivaprasad, ‘Mike’ features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’ fame Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles.

After learning about the film’s release date, fans expressed their excitement on social media.

“Woah. Can’t wait for the film,” a netizen commented.

“All the best for your first Malayalam production, ” another one wrote.

John also shared a new poster of the film in which the actors are seen sitting on a bike.

‘Mike’ has been touted as a coming-of-age movie, which is scripted by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

Meanwhile, John is busy promoting his Bollywood film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Excited about the film, John said, “When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. My Bollywood debut Jism was with Mohit as an assistant director on the film. He has come a long way and it’s great to see him grow.”

Mohit Suri’s directorial is the sequel to his 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The new version will hit the theatres on July 29.