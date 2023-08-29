Priyanka Choudhary and Shraddha Kapoor collaborate for MyGlamm

The legacy of Bigg Boss 16 will forever have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s name. Despite not clinching victory in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, the Udaariyaan star garnered a substantial and devoted fan base. Salman himself hailed her as the ‘true champion’ of Bigg Boss 16, commending her poised demeanour, especially after revealing her elimination. Here we bring you some details about her MyGlamm collab.

Over eight months have passed since Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the victor of the MyGlamm contest. She outshone competitors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Tina Datta to secure the coveted title of Face of the Season. However, her supporters have been eagerly awaiting news about her upcoming advertisement shoot alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Their frustrations have surfaced on social media platforms, with inquiries as to why the anticipated shoot has yet to take place.

PRIYANKA X SHRADDHA SOON Advertisement Pretty ladies coming together finally. pic.twitter.com/PZFzaeYTUg — M A N I S H 🤍 (@diaryofmanish) August 28, 2023

In an attempt to gather information about the status of the shoot, we reached out to a trustworthy insider. When asked about the possibility of the shoot taking place or being cancelled, the informant hinted, “There’s a chance that the shoot could occur in September, featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.” However, there are no further additional details.

Regarding her career, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s most recent appearance was in the music video titled “Baarish Aa Gayi Hai.” She is ready to collaborate with Randeep Hooda in an upcoming venture. Additionally, there are discussions underway about her potential involvement in Naagin 7. It is a television series which will air on the Colors channel during the final quarter of 2023.