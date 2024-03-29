Priyamani challenges typecasting as South Indian actors, says “We are Indian actors”

Priyamani, known for her versatile roles across various Indian film industries, recently shared her thoughts on being typecast as a ‘South Indian’ actor. In an industry where regional identities often overshadow the talent, Priyamani’s candid remarks shed light on the need for a more inclusive perspective.

Reflecting on her experiences, Priyamani revealed how she encountered the stereotype of being suitable only for ‘South Indian’ roles, particularly when venturing into Hindi cinema. She expressed her hope for this mindset to evolve, emphasizing that actors from South India are not limited by geography or language proficiency.

“It’s disheartening when filmmakers approach me solely for South Indian characters,” Priyamani remarked. “But why should our origins dictate our opportunities? We are proficient in languages, just like anyone else. Our appearances may not fit the conventional standards, but talent knows no boundaries.”

Advertisement

Priyamani championed the notion that proficiency in language should not be a defining factor in casting decisions. She stressed that the essence of portraying emotions transcends linguistic perfection, advocating for a shift away from regional categorizations.

“In the end, it’s about connecting with the audience through authentic portrayals,” Priyamani affirmed. “Whether North or South, we are all Indian actors, and our diversity enriches the cinematic landscape.”

Having recently impressed audiences with her portrayal in ‘Article 370,’ Priyamani eagerly awaits her upcoming project, ‘Maidaan,’ alongside Ajay Devgn. Her commitment to breaking stereotypes and advocating for inclusivity continues to inspire both fans and fellow industry professionals alike.