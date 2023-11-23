Prime Video Unveils “The Village” at IFFI Premiere

Prime Video set the stage ablaze at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with the exclusive premiere of the much-anticipated Tamil Original series, “The Village.” The gala event showcased the first episode of the horror series, directed and created by Milind Rau, marking Prime Video’s entry into the unexplored realms of the Indian horror genre.

Produced by B.S. Radhakrishnan’s Studio Shakthi, “The Village” introduces popular Tamil actor Arya to the streaming world in a spine-chilling narrative. The ensemble cast, featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George M, Poo Ram, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, John Kokken, Pooja, Jayaprakash, Arjun, and Thalaivasal Vijay, promises a gripping viewing experience.

The grand premiere was attended by key members of the series’ cast and crew, including Arya, Divya Pillai, and Milind Rau, along with Aparna Purohit, Prime Video’s Head of Originals – India and Southeast Asia. The red carpet affair was graced by Shri Prithul Kumar, Director of IFFI, MD of NFDC Ltd., and Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India.

Aparna Purohit expressed her gratitude to IFFI for providing a platform for Indian storytellers and highlighted the unique aspects of “The Village.” The event commenced with a captivating trailer that set the tone for the evening, leaving the audience eager for more after the first episode’s conclusion.

In a subsequent insightful conversation, the series’ team delved into the challenges and experiences of venturing into creature horror, a genre unprecedented in the Indian streaming space. Ankita Mishra, IAS, and CEO of Entertainment Society of Goa, felicitated the team, acknowledging their groundbreaking work.

“The Village” transcends traditional horror tropes, offering an immersive world, compelling narrative, outstanding soundtrack, and unparalleled performances,” said Aparna Purohit. “Milind Rau’s visionary direction, coupled with Arya’s debut in long-form Original series, alongside a diverse ensemble cast, promises a unique horror series that we, at Prime Video, are thrilled to bring to our audience. We’re confident that our customers will relish this extraordinary journey into the unknown.”

“The Village” is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 24, delivering a groundbreaking and spine-chilling addition to the streaming platform’s impressive lineup.