Prateek Kuhad announces 10-city ‘Silhouettes Tour’ across India

Beloved singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is all set to embark on a thrilling journey across India with his ‘Silhouettes Tour,’ bringing his soulful music to ten major cities. The tour, which has generated immense excitement among fans, will kick off on November 8th in Hyderabad and wrap up on December 22nd, 2024, with stops in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, and Ahmedabad.

In addition to his India dates, Kuhad will also take his tour to Australia, the UK, Asia, and Europe, promising a global celebration of his music. Fans can look forward to live renditions of his biggest hits such as “Cold/mess,” “Tum Jab Paas,” and “Kasoor,” along with newer tracks like “Just Like A Movie” and “Mulaqat.”

Sharing his excitement, Prateek Kuhad expressed, “The love and energy that India pours is unparalleled. We will be touring across the globe over the next few months and will wrap up the Silhouettes Tour in winter with the India leg. I’ve been reading all the comments and messages my fans in India have been sending about the tour. It’s going to be a special set with the entire band, we aim to take it a notch higher this year. My team and I are working really hard to make it one of the best experiences for my fans.”

Kuhad’s journey to stardom began after graduating from New York University. He returned to India and released his first EP, ‘Prateek Kuhad,’ and ‘Raat Raazi’ in 2013. His debut album, ‘In Tokens & Charms,’ followed in 2015, earning him widespread acclaim. In 2020, Kuhad made history as the first Indian artist to sign with the American record label Elektra Records. His latest album, ‘The Way That Lovers Do,’ released on May 20, 2022. It continues to explore themes of love and relationships through his signature poetic and introspective lyrics.

Known for his heartfelt and often ambiguous lyrics, Kuhad has struck a chord with listeners both in India and internationally. His music, deeply rooted in personal experiences and emotions, resonates with a wide audience. This makes his live performances a highly anticipated event.

As the ‘Silhouettes Tour’ approaches, fans are eager to experience Kuhad’s captivating stage presence and soulful melodies live.