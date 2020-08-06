Music often connects two people in a different way and has a way to our hearts with its enchanting beats. Just like the same, the most-awaited musical drama which has captured everyone’s hearts and minds with its soulful tracks, Bandish Bandits, has already released on Amazon Prime Video and has been receiving immense appreciation from across the nation. However, it seems that the team doesn’t want to stop their magic and is finding new ways to keep engaging their audience.

Recently, the team of Bandish Bandits took the audience on yet another roller coaster ride of music. A virtual concert headlined by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and a line up by some of the most renowned names in the world of music such as Prateek Kuhad, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Lisa Mishra, Shivam Mahadevan was viewed and enjoyed by thousands of fans.

Director Anand Tiwari and lead cast Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry were also present at the live digital concert.

The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.