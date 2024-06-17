BLACKPINK’s Rosé in talks with Black Label for solo albums

Reports from Newsen suggest that BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in discussions to collaborate with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary label, Black Label, for solo albums. Founded and led by renowned producer Teddy, Black Label boasts a diverse lineup of artists. Despite this potential collaboration, BLACKPINK remains under the management of YG Entertainment, although all four members—Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo—have concluded their individual contracts with the label.

Newsen’s report on June 17 states that Rosé, who has yet to sign an individual contract or establish her own label, is contemplating a partnership with Black Label. The label, spearheaded by Teddy, represents prominent figures in the K-pop scene such as BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Jeon Somi, Zion.T, as well as actors like Park Bo Gum and Lee Jong Won. Teddy, known for his contribution to BLACKPINK’s success since their debut with ‘Square One’, has been an integral part of the industry. Rosé has previously referred to him as essentially the fifth member of BLACKPINK.

This decision to pursue individual contracts follows YG Entertainment’s announcement last year that it would not be renewing solo contracts for its artists. In response to rumors of Rosé’s potential collaboration, Black Label issued a brief statement confirming ongoing discussions regarding an exclusive contract with her. Meanwhile, Jennie has launched her label, ODD ATELIER, Lisa has established LLOUD, and Jisoo, alongside her brother, has founded BLISSOO.

Previously, YG Entertainment held a 45% stake in Black Label, but has since reduced its ownership to 21%. In June 2023, Black Label convened a board meeting to finalize the relocation of its headquarters to the Hannam W Office—a strategic move to completely sever ties with its parent company.

Rosé embarked on her K-pop journey following a successful audition with YG Entertainment. After four years of intensive training under the label, she debuted as part of BLACKPINK in 2016. Demonstrating her prowess as a solo artist, her songs ‘Gone’ and ‘On The Ground’ each surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify in 2024. Her solo debut in 2021 with the single ‘R’ saw impressive sales of 450,000 copies in the first week. ‘On The Ground’, the lead single from ‘R’, set records as the most viewed music video in 24 hours and remains a favorite among fans.