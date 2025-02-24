Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal’s mehendi: Love, dance & fairytale vibes!

Prajakta Koli, the popular actor and YouTuber, is all ready to marry her longtime partner, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25, and they just gave their fans a close look to their mehendi ceremony.

The couple, who have been together for years, gave fans a glimpse into their pre-wedding celebrations by sharing heartwarming pictures.

On Sunday, Prajakta and Vrishank took to Instagram to post a series of adorable moments from the intimate gathering. One picture captured Vrishank planting a sweet kiss on Prajakta’s cheek, while another showed them exchanging smiles in what appeared to be a picturesque garden setting.

Other snapshots from the event highlighted Prajakta getting her mehendi applied, while her fiancé and family members danced and celebrated the occasion with joy.

Check Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s mehendi pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Keeping her caption minimal yet meaningful, she simply added a heart and an evil-eye emoji.

Fans were quick to shower the couple with love, flooding the comments with congratulatory messages and heart emojis. Many appreciated how their love story had stood the test of time, dating back to before Prajakta rose to fame.

The two first connected over BBM and later met in person at a friend’s Ganpati Puja, marking the beginning of their journey together. They officially announced their engagement in 2023, much to the delight of their followers.

On the professional front, Prajakta has been keeping busy. She recently appeared in the third season of her hit Netflix series ‘Mismatched’, where she stars alongside Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Taaruk Raina, and Ahsaas Channa. The series continues to be a fan favorite.