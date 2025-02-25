Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal share joyful moments from their haldi ceremony

The wedding bells are getting louder for actress and content creator Prajakta Koli and her fiancé, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, and as they gear up for their big day, the couple has been treating fans to glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities, and their recent haldi ceremony was nothing short of heartwarming.

Taking to Instagram, Prajakta and Vrishank shared a series of candid pictures from the intimate celebration.

The duo radiated happiness, dressed in coordinated outfits—Prajakta looked radiant in a pastel sleeveless suit paired with traditional jewelry, while Vrishank kept it stylish in a printed kurta and pyjama.

The pictures beautifully captured their love, with one particularly sweet shot showing Prajakta sitting on Vrishank’s lap as they danced with joy.

In another, she lovingly cupped his chin, showcasing their effortless chemistry.

The haldi ceremony of Prajakta Koli was a private affair, attended by close family and friends who showered the couple with love and blessings.

Their bond, built over years of togetherness, was evident in every moment. Prajakta and Vrishank, who have been dating for several years, got engaged in 2023, much before the former’s meteoric rise in the entertainment industry.

This is not the first time they have shared glimpses of their wedding journey. Just recently, Prajakta gave fans a peek into their mehendi ceremony, where she looked stunning in a red suit, while Vrishank complemented her in a classic white kurta-pyjama.

On the work front, Prajakta has been making waves with her acting career. She recently appeared in the third season of her popular web series ‘Mismatched’, alongside Rohit Saraf. The series, streaming on Netflix, has garnered a loyal fan base and added to Prajakta’s ever-growing popularity.