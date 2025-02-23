BTS’ V shares rare military photos, starts countdown to discharge

BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has given fans a rare glimpse into his military life. On Sunday, the K-pop star shared a series of unseen photos from his service, marking an important milestone in his journey as ‘Sergeant Kim.’

Taking to Instagram, V posted candid snapshots from his time in the military. In one image, he holds a bouquet, his toned physique evident after a workout session.

Another picture shows him dressed in full military and police uniform, sporting a sharp new haircut. Among the serious military-themed shots, V also included lighthearted moments—posing with a snowman and wearing a bunny hat, much to the delight of his fans.

Alongside the pictures, the BTS vocalist shared an update, writing, “I came to report Sergeant Kim’s survival! It’s D-107. The scary winter is over, and I’ll take care of myself in the warm spring and get ready for it!”

V, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, enlisted in the South Korean military in 2023. Their enlistment followed that of Jin, the eldest member, who joined in December 2022. As per South Korean law, all able-bodied men must serve in the military for a period of 18 to 21 months.

Before their enlistment, Big Hit Music announced the news via social media, expressing gratitude for the fans’ unwavering support.

The statement read, “We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask for your continued love and support until they return safely.”

BTS, one of the biggest names in K-pop, is currently on hiatus while its members complete their military duties. However, anticipation is already building for their long-awaited reunion. With each member gradually progressing through their service, fans eagerly await the day they can see BTS back together on stage.