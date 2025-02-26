Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal tie the knot in a Nepali-Marathi wedding

Digital creator and actor Prajakta Koli, popularly known as ‘MostlySane,’ has officially tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, as the couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 25, surrounded by close family and friends in the scenic beauty of Karjat.

Prajakta and Vrishank, who have been together for 11 years, shared their first pictures as a married couple on Instagram. Their post, captioned simply with the date 25.2.25 alongside a red heart and an evil eye emoji, quickly garnered love and admiration from fans and celebrities alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

For her wedding day, Prajakta Koli donned a stunning custom-made lehenga by Anita Dongre, featuring intricate palm tree motifs, blending elegance with a touch of nature. Vrishank complemented her look in a nature-inspired sherwani.

The wedding pictures radiated warmth and happiness, capturing the couple’s joy in timeless frames. As soon as the snapshots surfaced online, well-wishers flooded the comments with love and congratulations.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar left a heartfelt “Congratulations” along with a red heart emoji. Fans expressed their excitement, with one writing, “So happy to see you two and those beautiful smiles!”

Prajakta and Vrishank first announced their engagement in September 2023 with an adorable Instagram post. The picture showcased their happiness, with Prajakta flaunting her engagement ring, marking the beginning of their journey toward marriage.

On the professional front, Prajakta recently appeared in the third season of her popular web series ‘Mismatched,’ alongside Rohit Saraf.