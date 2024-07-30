Prabhas sets box office ablaze with stellar lineup post ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Prabhas, the dynamic pan-India superstar, has been riding high on the monumental success of his latest venture, “Kalki 2898 AD.” This futuristic epic not only shattered box office records but also transported audiences into an unparalleled cinematic realm. Emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and ranking among the top six all-time highest-grossing Indian films, “Kalki 2898 AD” solidified Prabhas’s status as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.

However, Prabhas isn’t slowing down after this triumph. The actor has a thrilling lineup of projects that promise to captivate audiences across the globe. Among his upcoming releases is “The Raja Saab,” which has already set pulses racing with its teaser poster release. Scheduled for April 2025, this film marks another transformation for Prabhas, who continues to push boundaries with his diverse roles.

Fans can also look forward to “Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam,” a highly anticipated sequel that is set to further showcase Prabhas’s prowess. Following this, he will headline “Spirit,” directed by the acclaimed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, promising yet another riveting performance.

With each project promising grandeur and innovation after Kalki, Prabhas is poised to dominate the box office once again. His dedicated fan base, known for their unwavering support, eagerly anticipates these upcoming blockbusters, eager to witness their favorite star in action once more.

As Prabhas continues to redefine Indian cinema with his charisma and commitment to excellence, the anticipation surrounding his future projects only intensifies. From futuristic epics to gritty sequels, Prabhas’s journey is set to captivate audiences and cement his legacy as one of India’s most celebrated actors of our time.