Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ to be a ‘commercial entertainer’

The collaboration between Prabhas, the hero of ‘Baahubali,’ and Sandeep Vanga Reddy, director of ‘Animal,’ is highly anticipated. Following the success of their recent individual projects, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Animal,’ fans eagerly await further details on their upcoming project.

A source close to Pinkvilla recently hinted at what the anticipated film may entail. According to the insider, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga has penned a ‘Pakka Commercial Entertainer’ that will appeal to all audiences. It’s an action-packed cop film with plenty of entertainment, including emotionally resonant moments that will captivate cinema-goers across the country.” The source emphasized that Sandeep’s approach with this commercial film promises a fresh take compared to existing silver screen offerings.

The source also revealed that this collaboration was a deliberate decision and a meticulously planned move for Sandeep to explore the commercial entertainment space with Prabhas. They noted that while Prabhas has delivered diverse roles over the years, audiences have yet to see him in a full-fledged commercial venture.

“This motivated Sandeep Reddy Vanga to reimagine the cop genre with Prabhas in ‘Spirit.’ He’s thoroughly enjoying crafting the scenes and shaping the character with heroic undertones. For Sandeep, ‘Kabir Singh’ was a love story, ‘Animal’ a family drama, and now with ‘Spirit,’ he steps into the action genre.”

Recent rumors have also suggested that South Korean actor Ma Dong-Seok, known for ‘Train to Busan’ and Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ might join the cast as an antagonist, potentially making ‘Spirit’ a Pan-Asian production. Reports additionally mention the involvement of Korean stunt choreographers, promising heightened action sequences.

Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy is gearing up to unveil the first look of ‘Spirit’ on October 23, coinciding with Prabhas’ birthday. Described as the journey of a dedicated cop, ‘Spirit’ promises Prabhas a substantial role. Produced by T-Series and helmed by Sandeep Vanga, ‘Spirit’ will see a multilingual release, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Filming is ready to commence by year-end.