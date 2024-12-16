PM Modi mourns the loss of tabla legend Zakir Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco, California, at the age of 73.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized Indian classical music and brought the tabla to the global stage,” Modi wrote on social media, praising Zakir Hussain for blending Indian traditions with global music and becoming an icon of cultural unity.

Hussain, who succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that transcends borders and generations. Known for his unmatched skill and innovation, he elevated the tabla from a supporting role in Indian classical music to a globally celebrated instrument.

Over his illustrious career, Hussain received numerous accolades, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990 and the Ratna Sadsya Fellowship in 2018. Internationally, he was honored with the United States’ National Heritage Fellowship in 1999, the highest award for traditional artists in the country.

His exceptional talent also earned him seven Grammy nominations, with four wins, including three in February 2024.

Hussain’s collaborations with global music icons like John McLaughlin and Mickey Hart, as well as Indian legends such as Ravi Shankar, showcased his ability to blend diverse musical traditions seamlessly. His performances captivated audiences worldwide, making him a true cultural ambassador for India.