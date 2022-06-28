‘Phone Bhoot’ starring Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant to release on October 7

The adventure comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles has set its theatrical release date as October 7.

The film harps on comedy with a dash of horror and has been directed by Gurmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the hugely popular web series ‘Mirzapur’.

Sharing the official poster, Katrina Kaif captioned it as “#PhoneBhoot ki Duniya main aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct 2022 at cinemas near you. ” In the poster, one can see Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan in matching outfits. The poster also features Jackie Shroff in a black outfit. A text on the poster read, “Ek Bhayaanak Comedy”.

Earlier, the makers had shared a quirky video, which set the tone for the logo release of the film. The film, which has been produced under the banner of Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, has its script penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.