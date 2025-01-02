Pete Davidson reveals how Kanye West sabotaged his relationship with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson may have moved on from his brief romance with Kim Kardashian, but it seems the emotional scars from their relationship still linger.

According to media reports, while Pete holds no ill will toward Kim and genuinely wishes her happiness, he can’t help but feel a sense of regret over their breakup.

The two were together for nine months before calling it quits in August 2022, with their busy schedules and the constant media scrutiny reportedly playing a significant role in their separation. Despite the split, Pete’s feelings for Kim were real, and news of her new romantic interests has stirred up old emotions.

“When Pete heard that Kim’s got someone new in her life, it brought up a lot of feelings,” media reports write. “People may not realize it, but they were very much in love.”

The reports clarified that Pete didn’t end the relationship because his feelings for Kim faded, but because he found the immense public pressure and scrutiny unbearable. “He simply could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her,” reports state.

“Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he’s just Pete,” Kim’s mother, Kris said on ‘The Kardashians’. “He fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident, Pete brings out the best in her.”

However, despite the family’s approval, it wasn’t just the couple’s schedules that caused strain—Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, also played a significant role in their breakup.

The source revealed that Kanye’s erratic behavior, including his public threats towards Pete, contributed to the relationship’s downfall. “Don’t forget Kanye pretty much threatened his life and Pete took that very seriously,” the reports said. “He was terrified day and night after that. He could hardly sleep and anywhere he went outside the house he felt unsafe.”

This constant fear and anxiety ultimately led Pete Davidson to end the relationship in order to preserve his mental health. Pete, who has been open about his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, found the situation “unhealthy” and “unsustainable.”