Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday on Thursday, and to mark her special day, several celebrities took to social media to convey their best wishes.

Parineeti’s cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, shared a picture of the two and wrote: “Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you big hug and miss you tons.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also has a sweet wish for his “Meri Pyaari Bindu” co-star.

“Happy birthday Pari,” he wrote on Instagram Story.

Actress Athiya Shetty wished Parineeti “love”, “light” and “happiness” on her big day.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Parineeti in “Hasee Toh Phasee” and “Jabariya Jodi”, too, wished the latter on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Pari. Big hug, love and luck,” Sidharth wrote.

Actress Anushka Sharma shared Parineeti’s picture on Instagram Story and wished: “Happy birthday Pari! Keep shining.”

“Happy birthday Pari! Shine on,” Bhumi Pedneker posted on Instagram Story.

Parineeti is busy preparing for the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled “Saina”.

She will also be seen in the psychological thriller, “The Girl On The Train”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “The Girl On The Train”, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.