Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan, celebrates big moment with family

It was a proud and emotional evening for Tamil cinema’s beloved star Ajith Kumar, who was officially conferred with the Padma Bhushan — one of India’s highest civilian honours — at a prestigious ceremony in New Delhi.

The event, held at the grand Ganatantra Mandap inside Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, saw President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to Ajith in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ajith, dressed sharply in a classic black suit and crisp white shirt, accepted the honour with his signature humility. His family stood by.

With immense pride,

the entire team at Venus Motorcycle Tours, Aspire World Tours, and Ajith Kumar Racing congratulates our CEO, Mr. Ajith Kumar, on receiving the prestigious Padma Award.

Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, was quick to celebrate the occasion online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote a heartfelt note: “With immense pride, the entire team at Venus Motorcycle Tours, Aspire World Tours, and Ajith Kumar Racing congratulates our CEO, Mr. Ajith Kumar, on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award. We are excited to celebrate this moment with you and wish you many more milestones ahead.”

The actor, who first captured hearts with his debut film ‘Amaravathi’ back in 1993, has built an extraordinary career with iconic movies like ‘Vaalee’, ‘Mugavari’, ‘Mankatha’, and ‘Yennai Arindhaal’. Known for his deep connection with fans and his understated personality, Ajith’s Padma Bhushan recognition feels not just like a personal win, but a moment of pride for millions who admire him.

Earlier this year, when the Padma awardees list came out, Ajith had released a deeply personal statement expressing his gratitude.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award,” he said. “It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation.”

Ajith also took a moment to remember his late father, sharing how he wished he could have seen this day. “I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do,” he said.

He also thanked his mother for her constant support and sacrifices, describing her as the foundation of his journey.

Importantly, Ajith acknowledged the people who stood with him through the years — from fellow actors and filmmakers in the industry to the motor racing and shooting sports communities, passions he pursues beyond acting. He credited organizations like the Madras Motor Sports Club and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement.

In a heartfelt tribute to his wife Shalini, Ajith said, “Your partnership has been a joy and a cornerstone of my success.” He also mentioned his children, Anoushka and Aadvik, calling them “the pride and light of my life” who inspire him to lead by example.