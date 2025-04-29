Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam, urges tourists not to cancel Kashmir plans

In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and left the entire nation in mourning, actor Atul Kulkarni has taken a brave and heartfelt step.

While many travellers across India are cancelling their vacations to the valley—reports suggest nearly 90% of bookings have been scrapped—Kulkarni chose to do the opposite. He travelled to Kashmir, not just as a visitor, but as a messenger of resilience and solidarity.

“Why should I not go to Kashmir? This country is mine, and Kashmir is a part of it. If we don’t go, then the terrorists succeed in spreading fear. That’s exactly what we must not allow,” Kulkarni told ANI during his visit.

Amid deserted streets and cancelled trips, he chose to walk through the valley, meet its people, and document the experience on social media. He posted a series of photos on Instagram, starting from his journey on a packed flight from Mumbai to Srinagar.

“The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein,” he wrote, encouraging people to not shy away from visiting the region.

He shared snapshots of Pahalgam’s breathtaking landscape—its serene rivers, towering mountains, and wide, open skies. But he also didn’t shy away from the emotional undertone of his visit.

One photograph stood out in particular: a quiet street where tourists once bustled, now still and silent. In another, locals held up placards that read, “We condemn this attack,” while others waved the Indian flag with pride.

Through his posts, Kulkarni not only celebrated Kashmir’s beauty but also highlighted its resilience. A Hindi poem accompanied one of his photos, reflecting the sorrow of the moment yet hinting at hope and healing.

The April 22 attack, which also killed a Nepalese national, has led to a diplomatic standoff between India and Pakistan. Delhi has strongly condemned Islamabad’s alleged role in supporting cross-border terrorism.