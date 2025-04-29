Bhimavva Shillekyathara, 96, awarded Padma Shri for preserving shadow puppetry

At 96, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara stood tall—graceful, humble, and proud—as she received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.

With hands that once delicately moved leather puppets to bring centuries-old stories to life, she now holds one of India’s highest civilian honours.

The announcement came on the eve of India’s 76th Republic Day, as part of the annual Padma Awards—an honour that celebrates distinguished contributions in various fields like art, public affairs, literature, science, medicine, and more.

For Bhimavva Shillekyathara, it’s a lifetime of dedication to ‘Togalu Gombeyaata’, Karnataka’s traditional form of leather shadow puppetry, that brought her to this moment.

‘Togalu Gombeyaata’ is more than just entertainment. It’s an art form that combines storytelling, music, and intricate craftsmanship. Shillekyathara has spent decades preserving and performing this ancient tradition. This often passes down orally and a shrinking number of artists practice it.

With minimal resources but boundless spirit, she took her puppets across villages and towns, igniting imagination and keeping folklore alive.

She was among 139 Padma awardees this year. It is an impressive lineup that includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients.

The list features 23 women, 10 international personalities, and 13 posthumous honours. The awards are presented in a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan every year, typically around March or April.

Joining Shillekyathara in the Art category was Bhai Harjinder Singh Ji. He is a renowned Raagi and Shabad singer whose soulful hymns have touched countless hearts.

In the domain of Literature and Education, American author and Vedic scholar Stephen Knapp was also conferred the Padma Shri. Known for his deep research and writings on Vedic spirituality, Knapp’s inclusion highlights the global footprint of Indian philosophy.

Alongside him was Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. He is a revered Vedic scholar who played a key role in determining the auspicious timings for religious ceremonies at sites like the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.